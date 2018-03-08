Barings Global High Yield Cr
BCGHGUD:ID
99.88
USD
0.01
0.01%
更新日時 2018/03/08
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
99.59 - 100.03
前日終値
99.89
ファンド分類
High Yield Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Multi
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/08/2018)
99.88
資産総額 (十億 USD) ( 03/08/2018)
2.939
設定日
02/08/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
SEAN FEELEY / MIKE FRENO
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.60%
経費率
-
企業概要
Barings Global High Yield Credit Strategies Fund is an open-end investment fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to achieve current income and capital appreciation. The Fund invests in high yield fixed and floating rate corporate debt instruments issued by North American and European companies. The Fund may invest in structured credit products.
住所Barings Global Investment Funds plc
61 Aldwych
London, WC2B 4AE
United Kingdom
電話番号44-20-3206-4500
Webサイトwww.barings.com