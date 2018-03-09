BlueBay Global Sovereign Opp
BBGZRGA:LX
100.28
GBP
0.17
0.17%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
100.00 - 100.28
前日終値
100.11
52週レンジ
100.00 - 100.28
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Foreign Government Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
100.28
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/09/2018)
896.478
設定日
03/02/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
RUSSEL MATTHEWS / MARK BATHGATE
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
-
企業概要
BlueBay Global Sovereign Opportunities Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to achieve a total return from a portfolio of global sovereign. The Fund invests in global fixed income securities issued by sovereign entities globally (including Emerging Market Countries).
住所BlueBay Asset Management Ltd
77 Grosvenor Street
London W1K 3JR
United Kingdom
電話番号44-20-7389-3700 Tel
Webサイトwww.bluebayinvest.com