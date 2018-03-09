BlueBay Emerging Market Loca
BBEMLCG:LX
102.21
GBP
0.37
0.36%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
100.00 - 102.45
前日終値
101.84
ファンド分類
EM Bond Lcl Curr
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
102.21
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/08/2018)
137.502
設定日
02/09/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
POLINA KURDYAVKO / BRENT DAVID
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.75%
経費率
-
企業概要
BlueBay Emerging Market Local Currency Corporate Bond Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund invests at least two-thirds of its net assets in fixed-income securities of any rating issued by corporate issuers domiciled within an emerging market country, in unrated debt securities and in distressed debt securities, which are denominated in local currencies.
住所BlueBay Asset Management Ltd
77 Grosvenor Street
London W1K 3JR
United Kingdom
電話番号44-20-7389-3700 Tel
Webサイトwww.bluebayinvest.com