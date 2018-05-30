Banrisul Novas Fronteiras FI
BANIFII:BZ
89.47
BRL
更新日時 2018/05/30
商品分類
Closed-End Fund
52週レンジ
89.20 - 89.41
1年トータルリターン
8.73%
ファンド分類
Physical Assets and Securities
運用アセットクラス
Real Estate
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 05/30/2018)
89.46797
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 04/30/2018)
62.589
設定日
-
直近配当額 ( 06/01/2018)
0.79666393
直近配当利回り（税込）
10.69%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Banrisul Novas Fronteiras FII is a closed-end fund incorporated in Brazil. The Fund's objective is long term capital appreciation. The Fund will invest its assets in the acquisition and eventual construction or development of real estate assets to be leased to the Group Banrisul.
住所Oliveira Trust DTVM SA/Brazil
Av. das Americas, 500 Bl 13 Sl 205
Barra da Tijuca
Rio de Janeiro-RJ 22640-100
Brazil
電話番号55-21-2493-7003
Webサイトwww.oliveiratrust.com.br