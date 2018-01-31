Banjaran Global Disruptor+ F
BANGLDP:SP
109.2800
USD
更新日時 2018/01/31
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
99.8200 - 109.2800
年初来リターン
9.36%
52週レンジ
99.8200 - 109.2800
年初来リターン
9.36%
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Blend Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 01/31/2018)
109.28
資産総額 (USD) ( -)
-
設定日
10/30/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
ALVIN YEE / JOHN SIM TECK LOK
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
-
企業概要
Banjaran Global Disruptor+ Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Singapore. The Fund's objective is to provide medium to long-term capital growth from an international portfolio of companies with disruptive business growth. The Fund invests in quoted securities which are listed on the Recognized Stock Exchanges of any country in the world.
住所3 Church Street
Samsung Hub #10-01
Singapore 049483
電話番号-
Webサイト
-