AXA World Funds - Euro Buy a
AXEBACE:LX
100.05
EUR
0.08
0.08%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
99.64 - 100.03
前日終値
99.97
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
100.05
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/12/2018)
174.003
設定日
02/05/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
DAMIEN MAISONNIAC / MATHIEU CRANZ
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.35%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EJ752521:COR
|800.00
|854.50 千
|0.69
|
AN504367:COR
|850.00
|843.37 千
|0.68
|
EK688718:COR
|830.00
|831.52 千
|0.67
|
JV957679:COR
|800.00
|830.12 千
|0.67
|
LW002116:COR
|800.00
|821.82 千
|0.66
|
EK480586:COR
|800.00
|814.62 千
|0.66
|
EK772634:COR
|800.00
|810.54 千
|0.65
|
EK872428:COR
|800.00
|808.75 千
|0.65
|
AO148320:COR
|800.00
|801.40 千
|0.65
|
EK053559:COR
|700.00
|801.15 千
|0.65
企業概要
AXA World Funds - Euro Buy and Maintain Credit is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to achieve a mix of income and capital growth The Fund invests in fixed and floating rate securities
住所AXA World Funds
49, Avenue J.F.Kennedy
L-1855 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号352-46-40-10-010
Webサイトwww.axa-im.lu