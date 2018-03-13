Anxin Anying Guaranteed Mixe
AXAYGMC:CH
1.0749
CNY
0.0001
0.01%
更新日時 10:12 JST 2018/03/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
1.0744 - 1.0748
前日終値
1.0748
ファンド分類
Moderate Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
China
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1.0749
資産総額 (十億 CNY) ( 12/29/2017)
1.539
設定日
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
ZHUANG YUAN
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Anxin Anying Guaranteed Mixed Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in China. The Fund seeks to achieve excess return relative to its benchmark.The Fund invests at least 60% of total assets in bonds,deposits and other fixed income securities, and at least 5% of net assets in cash and government bonds with maturity no longer than one year.
住所36/F New World Center,
6009 Yitian Road,
Futian District,
Shenzhen, China
518035
電話番号Tel: (86) 755-82509999
Webサイトwww.essencefund.com