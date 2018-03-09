AXA World Funds - Framlingto
AXASMCU:LX
105.23
USD
0.98
0.94%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
101.41 - 105.47
前日終値
104.25
ファンド分類
Moderate Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Asian Pacific Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
105.23
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/09/2018)
52.416
設定日
02/09/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
SIMON WESTON / WILLIAM CHUANG
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
-
企業概要
AXA World Funds - Framlington Asia Select Income is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in Asia-Pacific companies with above average yield and/or seeking growth in dividend.
住所AXA World Funds
49, Avenue J.F.Kennedy
L-1855 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号352-46-40-10-010
Webサイトwww.axa-im.lu