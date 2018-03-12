AXA World Funds - Global Opt
AXAGOIM:LX
102.54
EUR
0.36
0.35%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
100.20 - 151.83
前日終値
102.18
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
OECD Countries
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
102.54
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/12/2018)
493.071
設定日
10/09/2013
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
SERGE PIZEM / STEPHANE CASTILLO-SOLER
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
0.10%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
JK277390:COR
|1.86 千
|1.92 百万
|4.60
|
AN204951:COR
|1.33 千
|1.34 百万
|3.22
|
AN766738:COR
|1.33 千
|1.33 百万
|3.20
|
RXH8:COM
|8.07
|1.29 百万
|3.09
|
QJ398197:COR
|1.24 千
|1.26 百万
|3.03
|
912828WU:GOV
|1.51 千
|1.25 百万
|3.00
|
CAH8:IND
|182.46
|1.23 百万
|2.95
|
RYH8:CUR
|12.60
|1.21 百万
|2.91
|
JK584882:COR
|1.11 千
|1.12 百万
|2.68
|
MESH8:IND
|20.93
|1.02 百万
|2.44
企業概要
AXA World Funds - Global Optimal Income is an open-end investment fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in a set of high dividend equities and/or fixed-income securities issued by any government and company which are primarily domiciled or listed in OECD countries.
住所AXA World Funds
49, Avenue J.F.Kennedy
L-1855 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号352-46-40-10-010
Webサイトwww.axa-im.lu