AXA World Funds - Global Opt

AXAGOIM:LX
102.54
EUR
0.36
0.35%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
100.20 - 151.83
前日終値
102.18
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
OECD Countries
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
102.54
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/12/2018)
493.071
設定日
10/09/2013
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
SERGE PIZEM / STEPHANE CASTILLO-SOLER
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
0.10%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
JK277390:COR
1.86 千 1.92 百万 4.60
AN204951:COR
1.33 千 1.34 百万 3.22
AN766738:COR
1.33 千 1.33 百万 3.20
RXH8:COM
8.07 1.29 百万 3.09
QJ398197:COR
1.24 千 1.26 百万 3.03
912828WU:GOV
1.51 千 1.25 百万 3.00
CAH8:IND
182.46 1.23 百万 2.95
RYH8:CUR
12.60 1.21 百万 2.91
JK584882:COR
1.11 千 1.12 百万 2.68
MESH8:IND
20.93 1.02 百万 2.44
企業概要
AXA World Funds - Global Optimal Income is an open-end investment fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in a set of high dividend equities and/or fixed-income securities issued by any government and company which are primarily domiciled or listed in OECD countries.
住所
AXA World Funds
49, Avenue J.F.Kennedy
L-1855 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号
352-46-40-10-010
Webサイト
www.axa-im.lu