AXA World Funds - Global Fle
AWGFICE:LX
100.21
EUR
0.18
0.18%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
98.57 - 100.60
前日終値
100.03
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
100.21
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/09/2018)
404.501
設定日
02/09/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
FREDERIC TEMPEL / FRANCOIS-XAVIER AUBRY
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.60%
経費率
-
企業概要
AXA World Funds - Global Flexible Property is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to seek performance measured in USD. The Fund invests in equities and debt securities issued in the global real estate market universe.
住所AXA World Funds
49, Avenue J.F.Kennedy
L-1855 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号352-46-40-10-010
Webサイトwww.axa-im.lu