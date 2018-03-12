AXA World Funds - Euro Buy a

AWFESCI:LX
106.14
EUR
0.08
0.08%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
104.30 - 107.17
1年トータルリターン
1.74%
年初来リターン
-0.28%
前日終値
106.06
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
106.14
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/12/2018)
174.003
設定日
01/07/2015
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
DAMIEN MAISONNIAC / MATHIEU CRANZ
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.13%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
EJ752521:COR
800.00 854.50 千 0.69
AN504367:COR
850.00 843.37 千 0.68
EK688718:COR
830.00 831.52 千 0.67
JV957679:COR
800.00 830.12 千 0.67
LW002116:COR
800.00 821.82 千 0.66
EK480586:COR
800.00 814.62 千 0.66
EK772634:COR
800.00 810.54 千 0.65
EK872428:COR
800.00 808.75 千 0.65
AO148320:COR
800.00 801.40 千 0.65
EK053559:COR
700.00 801.15 千 0.65
企業概要
AXA World Funds - Euro Buy and Maintain Credit is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to achieve a mix of income and capital growth The Fund invests in fixed and floating rate securities
住所
AXA World Funds
49, Avenue J.F.Kennedy
L-1855 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号
352-46-40-10-010
Webサイト
www.axa-im.lu