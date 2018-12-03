AvanTec Systematic - Equity
AVAEUDA:SW
Pending Listing
CHF
商品分類
FCP
ファンド分類
European Region
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
European Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
5.934
設定日
03/12/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
MARTIN GLAESSER / JOSE G SPESCHA
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.10%
償還手数料
0.10%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.90%
経費率
-
企業概要
AvantTec Systematic - Equity Europe Defensive is domiciled in Switzerland. The investment goal of the fund is to generate added value through investments in European equity markets while taking significantly lower risk than the market. The fund management aims at generating stable returns independent of market directions based on an active, dynamic and rule based quantitative approach.
住所LB (Swiss) Investment AG
Claridenstrasse 20
CH-8002 Zurich
Switzerland
電話番号41-44-225-37-90 Tel
Webサイトwww.lbswiss.ch