Avalorn - The Actinio Fund
AVACTAU:LX
Pending Listing
USD
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (EUR) ( -)
-
設定日
03/12/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.25%
経費率
-
企業概要
Avalorn - The Actinio Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to achieve performance in the South African equity market in line with the FTSE JSE Allshare Index in USD. The Fund invests in shares, certificates of shares, equity-like transferable securities, and to a lesser extent corporate bonds, ETFs, index futures and cash.
住所11, boulevard de la Foire
L-1528 Luxembourg
電話番号+352 26 27 11 1
Webサイトwww.anaxiscapital.com