Allianz Structured Alpha US
AU250WT:LX
Pending Listing
USD
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/12/2018)
315.817
設定日
03/16/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.10%
経費率
-
企業概要
Allianz Structured Alpha US Equity 250 is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in the US equities and short term US government bonds, US equity indices, US equity index futures, US equity market related volatility indices, US equity market related volatility futures, and exchange traded funds based on US equity
住所Allianz Global Investors Luxembourg
6A, route de Treves
L-2633 Senningerberg
Luxembourg
電話番号352-463-463-1 Tel