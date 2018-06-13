Alger 35 Fund
ATVPX:US
NASDAQ GM
11.07
USD
0.01
0.09%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
9.75 - 11.07
前日終値
11.06
ファンド分類
Growth Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
11.07
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 05/31/2018)
7.984
設定日
03/29/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.55%
経費率
-
企業概要
Alger 35 Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in companies Fred Alger Management Inc believes are undergoing Positive Dynamic Change offer the best investment opportunities. Positive Dynamic Change refers to companies realizing High Unit Volume Growth or companies undergoing Positive Lifecycle Change.
住所Fred Alger Asset Management Inc
360 Park Avenue South
New York, NY 10010
電話番号1-800-992-3863
Webサイトwww.alger.com