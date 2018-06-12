Altshuler Shaham 2D Global P
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
115.03 - 122.03
1年トータルリターン
1.37%
年初来リターン
1.22%
前日終値
119.81
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/12/2018)
120.05
資産総額 (百万 ILS) ( 05/31/2018)
117.939
設定日
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.97%
経費率
0.70%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
912828B3:GOV
|6.62 千
|22.97 百万
|17.97
|
DAXEX:GR
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞDAX DE
|18.38 千
|8.42 百万
|6.59
|
EK751898:COR
|1.75 千
|5.86 百万
|4.58
|
EJ762437:COR
|1.59 千
|5.75 百万
|4.50
|
AF277430:COR
|1.61 千
|5.73 百万
|4.48
|
SPXS:LN
ｲﾝﾍﾞｽｺS&P 500 UCITS ETF
|3.10 千
|5.23 百万
|4.09
|
JV646611:COR
|1.46 千
|5.06 百万
|3.96
|
QZ914329:COR
|1.35 千
|4.55 百万
|3.56
|
EK470271:COR
|1.20 千
|4.19 百万
|3.28
|
EK811633:COR
|913.00
|4.08 百万
|3.19
企業概要
Altshuler Shaham 2D Global Portfolio Bonds & Equity is an open-end fund incorporated in Israel. The objective of the fund is to exceed the returns of the exchange rate of the U.S. Dollar and the MSCI World Index, according to the weight of the corresponding assets in the fund. The fund will invest in Global equities and fixed income securities.
住所Altshuler Shaham Mutual Fund Mgmt Lt
19A Habarzel St.
Tel-Aviv 69710
Israel
電話番号972-3-6480003 ext. 142
Webサイト
-