Amundi Soluzione Italia - Pr
ASIPEDA:LX
4.94
EUR
更新日時 2018/05/31
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
4.93 - 5.00
商品分類
FCP
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 05/31/2018)
4.94
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 06/08/2018)
126.740
設定日
02/28/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Amundi Soluzione Italia - Progetto Cedola 02/2023 is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to provide a broad participation in the main asset classes in each of the main capital markets of the world. The Fund invests in transferable securities and money market instruments, as well as permitted financial liquid assets.
住所Amundi SGR SpA
Piazza Cavour, 2
20121 Milan
Italy
電話番号39-02-0065-1000
Webサイトwww.amundi.it