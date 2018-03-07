Aram FIDC Nao Padronizado
ARMFIDC:BZ
1,666,811.00
BRL
273.00
0.02%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
FIDC
52週レンジ
1,643,019.00 - 2,130,682.00
1年トータルリターン
-18.92%
年初来リターン
-2.85%
前日終値
1,666,538.00
52週レンジ
1,643,019.00 - 2,130,682.00
1年トータルリターン
-18.83%
年初来リターン
-2.85%
商品分類
FIDC
ファンド分類
Asset-Backed Securities
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
1,666,811
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 03/07/2018)
44.005
設定日
06/29/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
2.20%
経費率
-
企業概要
Aram FIDC Nao Padronizado is an open-end Fund incorporated in Brazil. The objective of the fund is to have long-term capital appreciation. The Fund will invest its assets in credit receivables.
住所BCSUL Veral Servicos Financeiros
Rua Funchal, 418, 8 Andar
Vila Olimpia
Sao Paulo-SP 04551-060
Brazil
電話番号55-11-3848-1800
Webサイトwww.bcsul.com.br