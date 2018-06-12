Arctic Return
ARCRETB:ID
1,098.68
NOK
0.05
0.00%
更新日時 2018/06/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
1,069.76 - 1,098.68
1年トータルリターン
2.70%
年初来リターン
1.26%
前日終値
1,098.63
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
European Region
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
European Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/12/2018)
1,098.68
資産総額 (NOK) ( -)
-
設定日
02/02/2015
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
JAN PHILIPPE C SISSENER / TROND TOMMERAS
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Arctic Return is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital appreciation. The Fund invests in bonds and money-market instruments listed or traded on markets in the Nordic countries or other countries in Europe.
住所Arctic Fund Management AS
Haakon VIIs gate 5
0123 Oslo
Norway
電話番号-
Webサイト
-