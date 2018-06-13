Argon BCI Bond Fund
ARBFLIB:SJ
357.51
ZAr
0.44
0.12%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
279.80 - 362.34
1年トータルリターン
28.49%
年初来リターン
9.92%
前日終値
357.07
商品分類
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
South Africa
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
357.51
資産総額 (百万 ZAR) ( 08/21/2017)
83.952
設定日
-
直近配当額 ( 06/04/2018)
2.211959
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.62%
ファンドマネージャ
KYLE HULETT
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Argon BCI Bond Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in South Africa. The Fund's objective is to maximise the portfolio's total return. The Fund invests primari- ly in bonds and to a lesser extent in a combination of assets in liquid form and interest-bearing securities. The portfolio may also invest in participatory interests or any other portfolios of collective investment schemes.
住所Boutique Collective Investments Pty
Ground Floor Acorn house
Old Oak Office Park
Belville
7530
電話番号Tel:+27 21 007 1500
Webサイトwww.bcis.co.za