AQC 1 SICAV - Algert Global
AQC1USA:LX
100.00
USD
更新日時 2018/02/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
100.00 - 100.00
ファンド分類
Long Short
運用アセットクラス
Alternative
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 02/12/2018)
100
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/08/2018)
6.054
設定日
11/20/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
AQC 1 SICAV - Algert Global Equity Market Neutral Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to provide investors with consistent absolute returns. The Fund invests in global equities.
住所Alceda Fund Management SA
5, Heienhaff
L-1736 Senningerberg
Luxembourg
電話番号352-248-329-1 Tel
Webサイトwww.alceda.lu