AmAsia Pacific REITs Plus
AMAPREP:MK
0.5907
MYR
0.0014
0.24%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
0.5827 - 0.6407
1年トータルリターン
-0.60%
年初来リターン
-5.32%
前日終値
0.5893
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Real Estate Sector
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Asian Pacific Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
0.5907
資産総額 (百万 MYR) ( 03/09/2018)
21.895
設定日
07/01/2013
直近配当額 ( 05/29/2017)
0.025
直近配当利回り（税込）
4.23%
ファンドマネージャ
ANDREW YOKE LEONG WONG
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.93%
経費率
1.89%
企業概要
AmAsia Pacific REITs Plus is an open-end unit trust incorporated in Malaysia. The Fund aims to provide regular income and to a lesser extent capital appreciation over the medium to long term. The Fund invests a minimum of 70% of its portfolio in REITs and a maximum of 29% of its assets in listed equities in the real-estate sector.
住所AmInvestment Services Berhad
9th Floor, Bangunan AmBank Group
55 Jalan Raja Chulan
50200 Kuala Lumpur
Malaysia
電話番号60-3-2032-2888 Tel
Webサイトwww.aminvest.com