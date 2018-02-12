Altshuler Shaham 25-75 Fund
ALTSHMF:IT
ILs
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
186.99 - 199.30
前日終値
195.57
1年トータルリターン
4.65%
ファンド分類
Conservative Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Israel
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 ILS) ( 01/31/2018)
418.168
設定日
10/06/2005
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.27%
経費率
1.70%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EI939664:COR
|39.65 千
|60.09 百万
|15.52
|
TUH8:COM
|64.00
|47.95 百万
|12.38
|
EJ612849:COR
|25.00 千
|28.15 百万
|7.27
|
AN824138:COR
|24.00 千
|23.99 百万
|6.19
|
EH144617:COR
|17.36 千
|20.90 百万
|5.40
|
AO166585:COR
|19.20 千
|19.19 百万
|4.95
|
AF130302:COR
|12.29 千
|12.80 百万
|3.31
|
AN387883:COR
|12.00 千
|11.99 百万
|3.10
|
EK889256:COR
|11.70 千
|11.98 百万
|3.09
|
EJ917787:COR
|6.06 千
|6.98 百万
|1.80
企業概要
Altshuler Shaham 25-75 Fund is an open-end fund registered in Isreal. The objective of the fund is to exceed the All Bonds Index and TA 100 Index, Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, according to the weight of assets in the fund. No less than 75% of the fund's assets will be exposed to fixed income securities and no more than 25% will be exposed to equities securities.
住所Altshuler Shaham Mutual Fund Mgmt Lt
19A Habarzel St.
Tel-Aviv 69710
Israel
電話番号972-3-6480003 ext. 142
Webサイト
-