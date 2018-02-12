企業概要

Altshuler Shaham 25-75 Fund is an open-end fund registered in Isreal. The objective of the fund is to exceed the All Bonds Index and TA 100 Index, Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, according to the weight of assets in the fund. No less than 75% of the fund's assets will be exposed to fixed income securities and no more than 25% will be exposed to equities securities.