Altshuler Shahm Global Bonds
ALTGLBO:IT
ILs
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
132.04 - 141.04
前日終値
133.41
1年トータルリターン
-5.15%
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 ILS) ( 01/31/2018)
938.443
設定日
12/28/2005
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.27%
経費率
1.43%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
912828B3:GOV
|30.49 千
|106.97 百万
|11.97
|
AO535582:COR
|105.00 千
|104.91 百万
|11.73
|
AN387883:COR
|60.00 千
|59.97 百万
|6.71
|
AP841378:COR
|50.00 千
|49.95 百万
|5.59
|
AL591638:COR
|40.00 千
|40.00 百万
|4.47
|
AP007490:COR
|40.00 千
|39.96 百万
|4.47
|
AM421236:COR
|39.82 千
|39.81 百万
|4.45
|
AM000929:COR
|30.00 千
|30.00 百万
|3.36
|
EK151017:COR
|7.36 千
|27.33 百万
|3.06
|
AM714560:COR
|25.00 千
|24.99 百万
|2.80
企業概要
Altshuler Shahm Global Bonds is an open-end fund registered in Israel. The objective of the fund is to exceed the returns of the exchange rate of the U.S. Dollar. At least 75% of the fund's assets will be invested in Global fixed income securities. Some fixed income securities may not have an investment grade rating.
住所Altshuler Shaham Mutual Fund Mgmt Lt
19A Habarzel St.
Tel-Aviv 69710
Israel
電話番号972-3-6480003 ext. 142
Webサイト
-