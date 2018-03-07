AL-Qawafeel Commodities Trad
Total Assets (b -) (on 03/07/2018)
3.541
設定日
11/26/2000
52週レンジ
138.4467 - 140.9719
前日終値
140.9652
1年トータルリターン
1.86%
年初来リターン
0.32%
ファンドマネージャ
-
信託報酬額
0.75%
経費率
-
企業概要
The Al-Qawafeel Commodities Trading Fund is incorporated in Saudi Arabia. Its primary objective is to provide compunded profits and steady low risk profits with high liquidity. The Fund enters into Shariah compliant Murabaha transactions. Murabaha transactions are carried out with high quality and reputable third parties.
住所Bank Al-Jazira
Khalid Bin Al Walid St.
P.O.Box: 6277
Jeddah 21442
Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
電話番号Tel +966 12 669 2669
Webサイトwww.baj.com.sa