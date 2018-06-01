Algo Performance Fund
ALPFFOU:MV
77.94
USD
更新日時 2018/06/01
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
77.94 - 101.45
77.94 - 101.45
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/01/2018)
77.94
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 06/01/2018)
3.435
設定日
03/30/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
-
企業概要
INVESTEDGE UCITS SICAV PLC is an open-end fund incorporated in Malta. The Fund's objective is to achieve absolute returns and seek capital growth for investors over the. The Fund invests in world currencies through FDIs with the aim of generating absolute returns.
住所The Cornerstone Complex
Level 3 Suite 3
16th September Square
Mosta MST 1180
Malta
電話番号-
Webサイト
-