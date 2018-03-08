Alicanto SICAV I - Discovery
ALICDOC:LX
99.78
EUR
0.10
0.10%
更新日時 2018/03/08
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
98.81 - 100.02
前日終値
99.68
ファンド分類
Long Short
運用アセットクラス
Alternative
重視地域
European Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/08/2018)
99.78
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/08/2018)
33.717
設定日
02/12/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Alicanto SICAV I - Discovery Opportunities is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to provide investors with capital growth through dynamic diversification of their investments. The Fund invests in listed equities and fixed-income securities and money-market instruments issued on a stock exchange legally based in Europe or the United States.
住所Alicanto SICAV I
5, Allee Scheffer,
L- 2520 Luxembourg
Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号-
Webサイト
-