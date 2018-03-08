Alicanto SICAV I - Absolute
ALIARCE:LX
99.93
EUR
0.07
0.07%
更新日時 2018/03/08
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
99.50 - 100.07
前日終値
99.86
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/08/2018)
99.93
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/08/2018)
42.921
設定日
02/22/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Alicanto SICAV I - Absolute Return is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to capture the highest percentage of equity market positive performances and to provide the highest protection in case of equity market negative performances. The Fund invests in transferable securities, linear financial derivatives, swaps and index futures.
住所Alicanto SICAV I
5, Allee Scheffer,
L- 2520 Luxembourg
Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号-
Webサイト
-