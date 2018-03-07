Alfa FIDC Multissetorial
ALFSMZ:BZ
25,040.85
BRL
10.22
0.04%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
FIDC
52週レンジ
25,000.00 - 38,065.49
1年トータルリターン
-24.37%
年初来リターン
-33.11%
前日終値
25,030.63
ファンド分類
Asset-Backed Securities
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
25,040.85
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 03/07/2018)
1.327
設定日
07/18/2014
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.40%
経費率
-
企業概要
Alfa FIDC Multissetorial is a closed-end Fund incorporated in Brazil. The objective of the Fund is to have long-term capital appreciation. The Fund will invest its assets in credit receivables.
住所Tercon Investimentos Ltda
Rua Americo Brasiliense, 1765 #32
Sao Paulo, SP
04715-005
Brazil
電話番号55-11-5181-5841
Webサイトhttp://terconbr.com.br/