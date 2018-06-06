ASTRA SICAV - SIF - Albatros
ALBATAA:LX
107.41
EUR
更新日時 2018/06/06
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
107.12 - 118.65
1年トータルリターン
-9.10%
年初来リターン
-8.18%
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/06/2018)
107.41
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 06/06/2018)
5.114
設定日
03/08/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.40%
経費率
-
企業概要
ASTRA SICAV - SIF - Albatros is open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund seeks capital appreciation over the medium to long term. The Fund invests in a selected portfolio denominated in euro of international equity and equity-linked instruments bonds and debt securities and instruments of all types.
住所ANDBANC Asset Management Luxembourg
7A rue Robert Stumper
L-2557 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号352-26-19-39-1
Webサイトwww.adepa.com