AIA International Health Car
AIAIHCF:SP
1.818
SGD
0.023
1.28%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
1.609 - 1.897
1年トータルリターン
10.45%
年初来リターン
1.79%
前日終値
1.795
52週レンジ
1.609 - 1.897
1年トータルリターン
10.52%
年初来リターン
1.79%
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Health Care Sector
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
1.818
資産総額 (百万 SGD) ( 02/28/2018)
62.923
設定日
03/12/2001
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.75%
経費率
2.15%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
ALLHCFA:LX
AB SICAV I-ｲﾝﾀｰﾅｼｮﾅﾙ･ﾍﾙｽｹｱ･ﾎ
|160.74 千
|57.28 百万
|99.80
企業概要
AIA International Health Care Fund is an investment-linked insurance fund established in Singapore. The objective of the Fund is to achieve long-term capital appreciation and outperform the MSCI World Health Care Index. The Fund invests substantially in the Luxembourg IHCF which invests in securities of companies which are engagaged in health care and health science industries.
住所American International Assurance Co
AIA Tower
1 Robinson Road
Singapore 048542
電話番号65-6291-8000
Webサイトwww.aia.com.sg