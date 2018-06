企業概要

AMUNDI ETF EURO CORPORATE EX FINANCIALS IBOXX is an UCITS compliant, exchange-traded fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to replicate the performance of the Markit iBoxx EUR Liquid Corporates Top 75 Mid Price TCA Index.The Fund invests primarily in stocks of the companies that make up the index.The Fund also invests in derivatives, debt securities and funds.