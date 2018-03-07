DB Agriculture Short Exchang
ADZ:US
NYSE Arca
33.40
USD
1.40
4.02%
更新日時 2018/03/07
始値
34.80
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
33.40 - 34.80
出来高
378
前日終値
34.80
52週レンジ
31.24 - 34.80
基準価額 (NAV) ( 10/28/2016)
30
資産総額 (千 USD) ( 09/30/2016)
854.840
設定日
04/14/2008
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-
乖離率52週平均値
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
0.75%
3ヶ月トータルリターン
-
3年トータルリターン
-
5年トータルリターン
7.17%
企業概要
DB Agriculture Short ETN is an exchange-traded note issued in the USA by Deutsche Bank AG (London). The Notes will provide investors with a cash payment at the scheduled maturity or early redemption, based on the inverse (opposite) performance of its underlying index plus the monthly T-Bill index return.
住所Deutsche Bank
60 Wall Street
New York, NY 10005
電話番号1-212-250-4799
Webサイト
-