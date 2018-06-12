ADCB Sicav - ADCB Target 203
ADTDF35:LX
10.30
USD
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/06/12
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
9.95 - 10.73
年初来リターン
0.29%
前日終値
10.30
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/12/2018)
10.3
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 06/12/2018)
5.637
設定日
10/30/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
GIRISH AGARWAL / MARK FRIEDENTHAL
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.00%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
CSPX:LN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ ｺｱS&P 500 UCITS ETF
|3.62 千
|957.78 千
|17.22
|
PIFGEIA:ID
Principal Global Investors F
|32.07 千
|829.32 千
|14.91
|
VEUD:LN
ﾊﾞﾝｶﾞｰﾄﾞ FTSE先進国欧州UCITS
|15.60 千
|572.28 千
|10.29
|
VUSD:LN
ﾊﾞﾝｶﾞｰﾄﾞS&P500
|10.61 千
|553.32 千
|9.95
|
PGGIIAU:ID
Principal Global Investors F
|43.93 千
|474.48 千
|8.53
|
PGSCIUA:ID
Principal Global Investors F
|22.23 千
|411.72 千
|7.40
|
PIFGUIA:ID
Principal Global Investors F
|12.42 千
|334.69 千
|6.02
|
IUAA:LN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ米国総合債券UCITS ETF
|65.09 千
|324.27 千
|5.83
|
XBAU:SW
XﾄﾗｯｶｰｽﾞIIｸﾞﾛｰﾊﾞﾙ･ｱｸﾞﾘｹﾞｰﾄﾎﾞ
|5.74 千
|288.97 千
|5.20
|
IJPU:LN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞMSCIｼﾞｬﾊﾟﾝUCITS ETF米
|14.23 千
|220.34 千
|3.96
企業概要
ADCB SICAV - ADCB Target 2035 Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is for a retirement investment goal close to the year of 2035. The Fund invests in underlying funds and ETFs consisting of global and regional equity funds, fixed-income funds, real asset funds, and other funds that aim to offer diversification beyond traditional equity.
住所NOVACAP Asset Management SA
1, rue du Potager
L-2347 Luxembourg
電話番号352-26754333
Webサイトwww.novacap-am.com