ADCB Sicav - ADCB Target 203

ADTDF35:LX
10.30
USD
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/06/12
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
9.95 - 10.73
年初来リターン
0.29%
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/12/2018)
10.3
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 06/12/2018)
5.637
設定日
10/30/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
GIRISH AGARWAL / MARK FRIEDENTHAL
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.00%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
CSPX:LN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ ｺｱS&P 500 UCITS ETF
3.62 千 957.78 千 17.22
PIFGEIA:ID
Principal Global Investors F
32.07 千 829.32 千 14.91
VEUD:LN
ﾊﾞﾝｶﾞｰﾄﾞ FTSE先進国欧州UCITS
15.60 千 572.28 千 10.29
VUSD:LN
ﾊﾞﾝｶﾞｰﾄﾞS&P500
10.61 千 553.32 千 9.95
PGGIIAU:ID
Principal Global Investors F
43.93 千 474.48 千 8.53
PGSCIUA:ID
Principal Global Investors F
22.23 千 411.72 千 7.40
PIFGUIA:ID
Principal Global Investors F
12.42 千 334.69 千 6.02
IUAA:LN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ米国総合債券UCITS ETF
65.09 千 324.27 千 5.83
XBAU:SW
XﾄﾗｯｶｰｽﾞIIｸﾞﾛｰﾊﾞﾙ･ｱｸﾞﾘｹﾞｰﾄﾎﾞ
5.74 千 288.97 千 5.20
IJPU:LN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞMSCIｼﾞｬﾊﾟﾝUCITS ETF米
14.23 千 220.34 千 3.96
企業概要
ADCB SICAV - ADCB Target 2035 Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is for a retirement investment goal close to the year of 2035. The Fund invests in underlying funds and ETFs consisting of global and regional equity funds, fixed-income funds, real asset funds, and other funds that aim to offer diversification beyond traditional equity.
住所
NOVACAP Asset Management SA
1, rue du Potager
L-2347 Luxembourg
電話番号
352-26754333
Webサイト
www.novacap-am.com