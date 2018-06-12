ADCB SICAV - ADCB Target 202
ADTDF25:LX
10.24
USD
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/06/12
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
9.95 - 10.56
年初来リターン
0.20%
前日終値
10.24
52週レンジ
9.95 - 10.56
年初来リターン
0.20%
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/12/2018)
10.24
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 06/12/2018)
13.768
設定日
10/20/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
GIRISH AGARWAL / MARK FRIEDENTHAL
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.00%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
CSPX:LN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ ｺｱS&P 500 UCITS ETF
|7.73 千
|2.04 百万
|14.51
|
IUAA:LN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ米国総合債券UCITS ETF
|340.56 千
|1.70 百万
|12.04
|
XBAU:SW
XﾄﾗｯｶｰｽﾞIIｸﾞﾛｰﾊﾞﾙ･ｱｸﾞﾘｹﾞｰﾄﾎﾞ
|33.34 千
|1.68 百万
|11.92
|
PIFGEIA:ID
Principal Global Investors F
|52.57 千
|1.36 百万
|9.65
|
PGGIIAU:ID
Principal Global Investors F
|124.83 千
|1.35 百万
|9.57
|
VEUD:LN
ﾊﾞﾝｶﾞｰﾄﾞ FTSE先進国欧州UCITS
|26.96 千
|988.76 千
|7.02
|
PGSCIUA:ID
Principal Global Investors F
|37.33 千
|691.43 千
|4.91
|
PGLTHYI:ID
ﾌﾟﾘﾝｼﾊﾟﾙ･ｸﾞﾛｰﾊﾞﾙ･ｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾀｰｽﾞ･ﾌ
|51.23 千
|665.64 千
|4.72
|
PIFGUIA:ID
Principal Global Investors F
|21.65 千
|583.15 千
|4.14
|
VUSD:LN
ﾊﾞﾝｶﾞｰﾄﾞS&P500
|11.10 千
|578.88 千
|4.11
企業概要
ADCB SICAV - ADCB Target 2025 Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is for retirement investment goal close to the year of 2025. The Fund invests in underlying funds and ETFs consisting of global and regional equity funds, fixed-income funds, real asset funds, and other funds that aim to offer diversification beyond traditional equity.
住所NOVACAP Asset Management SA
1, rue du Potager
L-2347 Luxembourg
電話番号352-26754333
Webサイトwww.novacap-am.com