Acatis Champions Select - Ac
ACSAAXE:LX
Pending Listing
EUR
商品分類
FCP
ファンド分類
Single Country
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
ドイツ
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/12/2018)
203.422
設定日
03/20/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
HENDRIK LEBER
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.25%
経費率
-
企業概要
Acatis Champions Select - Acatis Aktien Deutschland ELM is an open-end investment fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund invests primarily in equities of German issuers.
住所4, rue Thomas Edison
L-1445 Luxembourg-Strassen
Luxembourg
電話番号Telefon:+352 27 35 72 - 1
Webサイトwww.wallberg.eu