ABC-CA Ririxin Traded Money
ACRRXMC:CH
1.00
CNY
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/03/12
残存期間
-
Total Assets (b -) (on 12/29/2017)
2.749
設定日
-
52週レンジ
1.00 - 1.00
前日終値
1.00
52週レンジ
1.00 - 1.00
残存期間
-
資産総額 (十億 -) ( 12/29/2017)
2.749
設定日
-
ファンドマネージャ
XU YA / XIAOPENG HUANG
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
ABC-CA Ririxin Traded Money Market Fund is an open-end Fund incorporated in China. The fund aims to achieve excess return relative to benchmark. The Fund invests financial instruments with good liquidity, such as cash, one year bank deposit, bond repurchase, Central Bank Bill, IBNCD, bonds, Debt Financing Instruments of Non-financial Enterprises, ABS and other Money Market Instruments
住所ABC-CA Fund Management Co Ltd
16 HuaHai Road
ShenZhen
China
電話番号86-755-823-6453
Webサイトwww.abc-ca.com