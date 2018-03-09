Allianz Choice Best Styles E
ACBSEOF:HK
12.9000
HKD
0.0300
0.23%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
10.7000 - 13.7100
1年トータルリターン
19.78%
年初来リターン
0.70%
前日終値
12.8700
1年トータルリターン
21.47%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
European Region
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
European Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
12.9
資産総額 (HKD) ( -)
-
設定日
11/01/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
-
企業概要
Allianz Choice Best Styles Europe Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Hong Kong. The Fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital growth. The Fund invests primarily in equity markets of Europe.
住所Allianz Global Investors HK Ltd
27/F ICBC Tower
3 Garden Road
Hong Kong
電話番号852-2238-8000
Webサイトwww.allianzgi.hk