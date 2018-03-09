BNP Paribas Flexi Debt Fund
ABNFRDD:IN
9.9900
INR
0.0024
0.02%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
9.8449 - 10.2197
1年トータルリターン
1.51%
年初来リターン
-0.19%
前日終値
9.9924
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
India
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
9.99
資産総額 (十億 INR) ( 02/28/2018)
3.141
設定日
01/23/2006
直近配当額 ( 09/06/2017)
0.00183281
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
PUNEET PAL / MAYANK PRAKASH
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.75%
償還手数料
0.75%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
1.85%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EK870696:COR
|619.53 千
|625.66 百万
|19.58
|
AN528153:COR
|400.00 千
|378.73 百万
|11.85
|
AQ584277:COR
|184.49 千
|181.15 百万
|5.67
|
UV594148:COR
|150.00 千
|153.96 百万
|4.82
|
QZ438159:COR
|150.00 千
|147.09 百万
|4.60
|
AM850882:COR
|100.00 千
|100.25 百万
|3.14
|
AL134057:COR
|50.00 千
|49.33 百万
|1.54
|
AP078924:COR
|50.00 千
|49.24 百万
|1.54
|
EJ648887:COR
|45.00 千
|46.10 百万
|1.44
|
AO703081:COR
|35.00 千
|34.40 百万
|1.08
企業概要
BNP Paribas Flexi Debt Fund is an open-ended debt scheme incorporated in India. The objective of the fund is to maximize income while maintaining an optimum balance between yield, safety and liquidity and outperform the CRISIL Composite Bond Fund Index. The Fund invests in a range of debt and money market instruments of various maturities.
住所5th Floor, French Bank Building,
62, Homji Street, Fort,
Mumbai - 400001
電話番号91-22-6656-0000
Webサイトwww.bnpparibas.co.in