企業概要

ABITL Income Umbrella Fund - ABITL Global Fund of Funds is an open-end Fund of Funds incorporated in Taiwan. The Fund's objective is long-term capital appreciation while maintaining stable income. The Fund invests at least 70% of its total assets in funds issued by management company or ABITL. At least 60% of its total assets in foreign funds, and 10%-90% in equity and REITs funds.