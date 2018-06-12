Avalorn - Anaxis Absolute Re
AAREUSD:LX
214.38
USD
0.65
0.30%
更新日時 2018/06/12
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
212.21 - 224.44
年初来リターン
-1.80%
前日終値
215.03
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Growth Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/12/2018)
214.38
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 06/12/2018)
55.187
設定日
08/31/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Anaxis Absolute Return Equities is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is achieve capital growth with a low correlation to traditional market indices by using equity linked investment strategies. The Fund invests in trades in developed markets with a focus on Europe and the United States of America and including emerging markets.
住所ANAXIS S.A.
Rue du Mont-Blanc, 19
1201 Geneve
Switzerland
電話番号41-22-716-18-20
Webサイトwww.anaxiscapital.com