Avalorn - Anaxis Absolute Re
AARECHF:LX
202.98
CHF
更新日時 2018/03/02
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
197.99 - 206.35
年初来リターン
0.22%
52週レンジ
197.99 - 206.35
年初来リターン
0.22%
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Growth Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/02/2018)
202.98
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/02/2018)
39.868
設定日
08/31/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Anaxis Absolute Return Equities is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is achieve capital growth with a low correlation to traditional market indices by using equity linked investment strategies. The Fund invests in trades in developed markets with a focus on Europe and the United States of America and including emerging markets.
住所11, boulevard de la Foire
L-1528 Luxembourg
電話番号+352 26 27 11 1
Webサイトwww.notzstucki.com