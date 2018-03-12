Golden Bridge High Dividend
9C39636:KS
1,009.89
KRW
8.64
0.86%
更新日時 17:40 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
前日終値
1,001.25
ファンド分類
Emerging Market Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
South Korea
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,009.89
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
4.029
設定日
03/05/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Golden Bridge High Dividend Goal Convertible Securities Investment Trust S-3 - (Equity Balanced) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The objective of the fund is to achieve gains by investing in domestic high dividend-paying stock. Once the fund reaches the target price, it will invest in domestic bond.
住所Golden Bridge Asset Management
Golden Bridge Building 5F
Choongjung Ro 3-ga 222
Seodaemoon Gu, Seoul
Korea
電話番号82-2-360-9555
Webサイトhttps://www.gbam.co.kr/