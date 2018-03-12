Shinyoug High Dividend Secur
9C33854:KS
980.85
KRW
11.84
1.22%
更新日時 17:40 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
959.72 - 990.00
前日終値
969.01
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
980.85
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
107.179
設定日
02/27/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
HEO NAM-KWON
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
9AJ9696:KS
Shinyoung High Dividend Secu
|121.78 百万
|143.25 十億
|99.60
企業概要
Shinyoug High Dividend Securities Feeder Investment Trust-Equity is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The objective of the Fund is to achieve stable returns through high dividend stock investments, and to create additional returns by investing in large-cap stocks.
住所Shinyoung Investment Management
Shinyoung Securities Bldg 10F
Yeoido Dong 34-8, Youngdeungpo Gu
Seoul, 150-010
Korea
電話番号82-2-2004-9500
Webサイトwww.syfund.co.kr