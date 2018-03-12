Eastspring Global Smart Beat
9C25494:KS
1,020.60
KRW
3.84
0.38%
更新日時 17:39 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
1,004.17 - 1,020.60
前日終値
1,016.76
ファンド分類
Foreign Blend
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,020.6
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
1.837
設定日
03/05/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Eastspring Global Smart Beat Securities Feeder Investment Trust H (Equity Fund of Funds) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The objective of the fund is to achieve gains by investing 90% or more of its assets in Eastspring Global Smart Beat Securities Master Investment Trust USD (Equity Fund of Funds).
住所Eastspring Asset Management Korea
Goodmorning Shinhan Tower 15F
Yeoido Dong 23-2, Youngdeungpo Gu
Seoul, 150-010
Korea
電話番号82-2-2126-3500