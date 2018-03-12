Hyundai Investment KOSDAQ Fo
9C21344:KS
1,000.37
KRW
6.18
0.62%
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
990.77 - 1,010.00
前日終値
994.19
ファンド分類
Emerging Market Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
South Korea
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,000.37
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
5.269
設定日
02/13/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Hyundai Investment KOSDAQ Focus Securities Investment Trust 1 (Bond Balanced) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The objective of the fund is to achieve a stable income gain and price appreciation by investing 50% or more of its assets in bond and 30% or less in equity.
住所Hyundai Investments
Kyobo Bldg 14 Fl
Yoido Dong 26-4, Youngdeungpo Gu
Seoul
Korea
電話番号822-2-6276-7031
Webサイトwww.hdfund.co.kr