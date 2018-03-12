Eastspring Dynamic Japan Sec
9B06561:KS
1,101.41
KRW
1.94
0.18%
更新日時 17:39 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
957.53 - 1,226.31
年初来リターン
-6.03%
前日終値
1,099.47
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
日本
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
日本
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,101.41
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
7.418
設定日
04/03/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
BANG DAE-JIN
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
9B06496:KS
Eastspring Dynamic Japan Sec
|6.10 百万
|7.64 十億
|45.63
企業概要
Eastspring Dynamic Japan Securities Feeder Investment Trust H (Equity-Fund of Funds) is an open-end Fund incorporated in South Korea. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital gains by investing 90% or more of its assets in Eastspring Dynamic Japan Securities Master Investment Trust(Equity-Fund of Funds).
住所Eastspring Asset Management Korea
Goodmorning Shinhan Tower 15F
Yeoido Dong 23-2, Youngdeungpo Gu
Seoul, 150-010
Korea
電話番号82-2-2126-3500