Jimu Group Ltd
8187:HK
Hong Kong
1.49
HKD
0.06
3.87%
更新日時 17:08 JST 2018/03/12
始値
1.55
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
1.38 - 1.55
出来高
325,000
前日終値
1.55
52週レンジ
0.25 - 2.26
1年トータルリターン
287.01%
年初来リターン
-25.50%
株価収益率(PER) (TTM)
-
12ヶ月1株当り利益 (EPS) (HKD) (TTM)
-0.03
時価総額 (百万 HKD)
715.200
発行済株式数 (百万)
480.000
株価売上高倍率(PSR) (TTM)
2.66
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
セクター
Consumer Discretionary
業種
Apparel & Textile Products
産業サブグループ
Apparel, Footwear & Acc Design
企業概要
Jimu Group Limited designs and develops footwear products. The Company develops and sells men formal footwear products, women casual footwear products, children shoes, and other products. Jimu Group also provides footwear logistics management services.
住所Suite 2207 22F Prudential Towe
The Gateway Harbour City
Kowloon
Hong Kong (SAR)
電話番号852-2789-3123
Webサイトwww.jimugroup.hk