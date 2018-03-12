DCB Holdings Ltd
8040:HK
Hong Kong
1.39
HKD
0.16
13.01%
更新日時 17:08 JST 2018/03/12
始値
1.24
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
1.20 - 1.45
出来高
4,835,000
前日終値
1.23
52週レンジ
0.71 - 1.46
始値
1.24
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
1.20 - 1.45
出来高
4,835,000
前日終値
1.23
52週レンジ
0.71 - 1.46
株価収益率(PER) (TTM)
-
12ヶ月1株当り利益 (EPS) (HKD) (TTM)
-
時価総額 (百万 HKD)
444.800
発行済株式数 (百万)
320.000
株価売上高倍率(PSR) (TTM)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
セクター
Consumer Discretionary
業種
Commercial Services
産業サブグループ
Construction Related Pro Svcs
この銘柄に関するニュースは現在ありません。 再度後ほどご確認ください。
この銘柄に関するプレスリリースは現在ありません。 再度後ほどご確認ください。
企業概要
DCB Holdings Limited provides construction services. The Company offers residential apartments interior fitting out, commercial buildings renovation, and other services. DCB Holdings provides services in Hong Kong.
住所Room G, Hoi Sun Sunrise Center
52 Chun Yip Street, Kwun Tong
Kowloon
Hong Kong (SAR)
電話番号852-3594-6118
Webサイトwww.dcb.com.hk