Tongyang Moah Dream Securiti
7C49765:KS
847.89
KRW
11.97
1.43%
更新日時 17:40 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
810.41 - 847.89
前日終値
835.92
810.41 - 847.89
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Growth Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
South Korea
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
847.89
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
3.457
設定日
03/02/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
DOOHWAN KIM
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Tongyang Moah Dream Securities Feeder Investment Trust 2 - Equity is an open-en fund incorporated in Korea. The objective of the Fund is to achieve high return from the rise in stock price by investing in stocks. The Fund invests 60% or more in stocks, 35% or less in bonds, CPs, ABSs respectively and 15% or less in equity-linked on-exchange derivatives.
住所Tong Yang Investment Trust Mgmt Co.
Tong Yang Securities Bldg 14F
Yeoido Dong 23-8, Youngdeungpo Gu
Seoul, 150-707
Korea
電話番号82-2-3770-1300
Webサイトwww.tyam.co.kr